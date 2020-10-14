North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 38 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in W W Grainger by 857.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in W W Grainger by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.86.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $384.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $392.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.85.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.