North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,528.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,430.13. The company has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,698.76.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.