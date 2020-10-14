North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 66,245 Shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,245 shares during the quarter. Escalade comprises approximately 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 3.61% of Escalade worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Escalade from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Aegis initiated coverage on Escalade in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ESCA opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Escalade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $282.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $83.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Escalade, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

