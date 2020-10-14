Northcoast Research Comments on RPM International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.47. RPM International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $90.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 52.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $450,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

