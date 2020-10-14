Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Shares Gap Up to $52.50

Northern Bear Plc (LON:NTBR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.50, but opened at $54.50. Northern Bear shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Northern Bear Company Profile (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities segments.

