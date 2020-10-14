Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.86.

NPI opened at C$42.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.94. Northland Power Inc. has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$42.29.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8349183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

