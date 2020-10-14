Northrop Grumman Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

NYSE NOC opened at $312.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.68. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

