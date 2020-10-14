NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,689 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of NortonLifeLock worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,985,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614,607 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,123.3% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,045,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2,269.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,186,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,067 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.