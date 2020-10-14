Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,023,000 after purchasing an additional 292,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,223,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,800,000 after acquiring an additional 69,706 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,879,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,987,000 after acquiring an additional 142,047 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

