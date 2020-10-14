Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 109 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOVN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 96 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 98 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 94.79.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

