Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,816,000 after acquiring an additional 157,777 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,192,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,017,000 after acquiring an additional 281,520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 146,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,319,000 after acquiring an additional 38,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $172.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

