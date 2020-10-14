Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.50

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.50 and last traded at $134.57, with a volume of 1352075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.72.

NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Novocure from $89.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,124.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares in the company, valued at $49,581,846.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $26,048.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,178,670 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novocure by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,103,000 after buying an additional 1,175,050 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,411,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 42.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the first quarter worth $17,448,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Novocure by 838.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 199,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

