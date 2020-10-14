NuVasive, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for NuVasive in a report released on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUVA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 31.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 233,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 56,183 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

