NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

Shares of NVDA opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.95. The stock has a market cap of $351.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

