NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 307.3% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,180 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 342.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $127,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373,100 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $351.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $518.19 and a 200-day moving average of $396.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

