NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 307.3% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,821,000 after buying an additional 68,180 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 342.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $127,108,000 after buying an additional 373,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

NVDA opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.95. The stock has a market cap of $351.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.