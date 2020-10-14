NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $145.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,954.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

