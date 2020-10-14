Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $2.31 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $167.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 14,341.11% and a negative return on equity of 451.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,112.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

