Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $15.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.