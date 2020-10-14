Ocean Thermal Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Update

Ocean Thermal Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:CPWR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWR opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Ocean Thermal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation develop projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. It produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

