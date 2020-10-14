Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:OSEC)

Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of OSEC stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.95) on Wednesday. Octopus Aim VCT 2 has a 12-month low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 million and a P/E ratio of -36.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.09.

About Octopus Aim VCT 2

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

