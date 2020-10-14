OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

