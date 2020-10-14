Old North State Trust LLC Acquires New Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.61. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

