Old North State Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 571 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $154.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $141.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

