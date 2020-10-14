Old North State Trust LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

WMT stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $414.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

