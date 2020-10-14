Old North State Trust LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

