Old North State Trust LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $245.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

