Old North State Trust LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

Shares of ABBV opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

