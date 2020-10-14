Old North State Trust LLC Invests $53,000 in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.72.

NYSE:LIN opened at $235.98 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

