Old North State Trust LLC Invests $60,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its position in Caterpillar by 128.2% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $162.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $163.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.16.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

