Old North State Trust LLC Invests $65,000 in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,065 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,217,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

