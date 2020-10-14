Old North State Trust LLC Invests $73,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC opened at $312.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.74 and a 200 day moving average of $325.68. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

