Old North State Trust LLC Invests $75,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

