Old North State Trust LLC Invests $88,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,132,000.

BATS:SMMV opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

