Old North State Trust LLC Invests $96,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,103 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in F.N.B. by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,357,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 657,186 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,151,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 552,514 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

