Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $233.04 billion, a PE ratio of -208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

