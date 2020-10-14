Old North State Trust LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,821,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $116.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

