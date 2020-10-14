Old North State Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1,302.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,594,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Shares of APD stock opened at $301.10 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $310.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.92 and its 200-day moving average is $258.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

