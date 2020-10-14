Old North State Trust LLC Makes New Investment in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BP by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

