Old North State Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.46. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $28.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

