Old North State Trust LLC Purchases New Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AB stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

