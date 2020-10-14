Old North State Trust LLC Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 972 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,715 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $838,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $29,335,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

