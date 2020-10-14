Old North State Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 1,331 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,153 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $81,533,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,803,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 693,053 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.