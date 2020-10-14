Old North State Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 317 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $802,291,000 after acquiring an additional 674,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,488,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $915,177,000 after acquiring an additional 636,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after acquiring an additional 597,606 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $208.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

