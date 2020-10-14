Old North State Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 614 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after acquiring an additional 150,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,582,000 after acquiring an additional 95,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,982,000 after acquiring an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 594.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

NYSE GD opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.58. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

