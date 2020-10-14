Old North State Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 830 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

