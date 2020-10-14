Old North State Trust LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $52,425,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

