Old North State Trust LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

