Old North State Trust LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.7% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Shares of T opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

