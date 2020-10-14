Old North State Trust LLC Sells 565 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

